Dabboo Ratnani Uses Tabu’s Pic, Responds to Plagiarism Accusation
Recently, photographer Dabboo Ratnani was accused of plagiarism by international artist Marie Bärsch. Bärsch took to social media to call out Ratnani for his photograph featuring Kiara Advani. The photo is a part of his 2020 Calendar photoshoot.
On Sunday, Ratnani took to social media to clear the air regarding the accusations. He put up an old photograph of Tabu’s and implied that he took inspiration from his own concept.
The caption reads, “Beautiful @tabutiful for #dabbooratnanicalendar 2002 #lovenature This timeless & mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani ‘s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf ! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept! & if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF #loveandpeace @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me 💯 ! That’s all that matters
Dabboo Ratnani’s photo featuring Kiara is very similar to the one clicked by Marie. In both, the models are covering their bare bodies with a huge green leaf. Here is Marie’s photo:
Marie had taken to Instagram to share a meme that placed one of her photos on the left and Kiara’s photo on the right. She captioned it, “I just leave that here...”
