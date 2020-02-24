Dabboo Ratnani Uses Tabu’s Pic, Responds to Plagiarism Accusation

Recently, photographer Dabboo Ratnani was accused of plagiarism by international artist Marie Bärsch. Bärsch took to social media to call out Ratnani for his photograph featuring Kiara Advani. The photo is a part of his 2020 Calendar photoshoot.

On Sunday, Ratnani took to social media to clear the air regarding the accusations. He put up an old photograph of Tabu’s and implied that he took inspiration from his own concept.