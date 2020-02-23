Dabboo Ratnani’s Kiara Pic Called out for Plagiarism
Recently, one of Dabboo Ratnani’s photos from the 2020 Calendar Photoshoot featuring Kiara Advani got called out on social media for plagiarism by photographer Marie Bärsch. Marie took to Instagram to share a meme that placed one of her photos on the left and Kiara’s photo on the right. She captioned it, “I just leave that here...”
Take a look:
Dabboo Ratnani’s photo featuring Kiara is very similar to the one with Kiara. In both, the models are covering their bare bodies with a huge green leaf.
Take a look:
Here’s the photo taken by Dabboo.
Some other actors who were a part of this year’s photoshoot are Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Many of these actors took to social media to share their photos.
While sharing his photo, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “My 19th calender shot for my dear friend @dabbooratnani It's become like a yearly family ritual! Congratulations Dabboo and @manishadratnani on this year's calender. Dabs, from shooting my 1st ever magazine cover to today. We've come a long way brother. Big love and full power to you. #dabbooratnanicalendar”
Ananya Panday too took to Instagram to share her photo with the caption, “my dabboo(t) shot!! #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2020 #DebutShot thank you so much sir for making me a part of the iconic calendar”
