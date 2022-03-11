ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Samantha, Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi at the Critics Choice Awards
Konkana Sen Sharma, Tillotama Shome, and Jackie Shroff were also at the Critics Choice Awards.
The Critics Choice Awards ceremony took place in Mumbai on Thursday and several celebrities including Richa Chaddha, Guneet Monga, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the red carpet. While this year’s winners haven’t been shared online yet, take a look at the pictures of the celebrities arriving to the event:
×