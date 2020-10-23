Criminal Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For Tweet on Judiciary

A Mumbai-based lawyer filed a criminal complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut on 22 October for allegedly posting a "malicious" tweet against the judiciary after a local court ordered the registration of an FIR against her.

The police have summoned Ranaut and her sister for questioning next week after a case was registered against them on the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's order on another complaint.

In his complaint before the Andheri Magistrate Court, lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh also accused Kangana Ranaut of sedition and causing disharmony between two religious groups through her tweets.