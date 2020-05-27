Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta has committed suicide. She was 25. Preksha took her life by hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday night at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, according to a report in timesofindia.com.The actor reportedly left a suicide note but it does not mention why she decided to end her life. As per the reports, Preksha went into depression due to lack of work amid the coronavirus lockdown.Her last few social media posts hint at the mental agony she was going through. In her last Instagram story, Preksha wrote: “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana” (the worst thing is your dreams dying)“.Neighbours Feared Manmeet Had COVID & Refused to Help, Says FriendApart from Crime Patrol, Preksha has appeared in TV serials like Meri Durga and Laal Ishq.This is the second suicide by a TV actor during the ongoing lockdown, when all shooting activity has come to a halt for two months now. A few days ago, actor Manmeet Grewal took his life by hanging from the ceiling fan at his Mumbai home. Reportedly, the actor was in a financial crisis and had run into huge debts.(Inputs: IANS) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.