'Crime Patrol' Actor Anaya Soni Requests Financial Aid for Kidney Transplant
Anaya Soni said she has been living on one kidney since 2015, but that too has deteriorated.
Recently, reports stated that actor Anaya Soni, who has worked in TV shows like Adalat, Crime Patrol, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naamkaran, has been battling for her life as both her kidneys are non-functional. Anaya has been living on a kidney donated by her father, but unfortunately that is not functioning properly and a transplant is needed for her to survive.
Anaya has been pleading for financial assistance for the transplant. She told ETimes, "I have been living on one kidney since 2015. My kidneys had failed six years back and my father donated one of his kidneys. However, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh transplant".
Anaya is currently receiving treatment at a Mumbai hospital. "The doctors are giving me medicines to bring down my creatinine, which was over 9 when I was admitted. The dialysis has not yet begun, and we are also looking for a new donor".
Speaking about her financial crunch Anaya added, "My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got burnt sometime back, when my house caught fire. We are just hand-to-mouth now."
Last week, Anaya Soni had sought help and posted a video on Instagram, explaining her health conditions. She captioned the video, "Details of my health ... y I m hospitalized and what problem I m facing...Even lil help is more Name :- Sheetal t . soni Bank name :- Axis bank Branch:- malad west Ac no. 915010026602327 IFS code:- UTIB0000062 Pan no . :- EJYPS7926A upi I'd :- sheetal.soni2@axisbank."
