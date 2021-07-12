'Crime Patrol' Actor Anaya Soni Requests Financial Aid for Kidney Transplant

Anaya is currently receiving treatment at a Mumbai hospital. "The doctors are giving me medicines to bring down my creatinine, which was over 9 when I was admitted. The dialysis has not yet begun, and we are also looking for a new donor".

Speaking about her financial crunch Anaya added, "My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got burnt sometime back, when my house caught fire. We are just hand-to-mouth now."

Last week, Anaya Soni had sought help and posted a video on Instagram, explaining her health conditions. She captioned the video, "Details of my health ... y I m hospitalized and what problem I m facing...Even lil help is more Name :- Sheetal t . soni Bank name :- Axis bank Branch:- malad west Ac no. 915010026602327 IFS code:- UTIB0000062 Pan no . :- EJYPS7926A upi I'd :- sheetal.soni2@axisbank."