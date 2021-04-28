The Requests for Help On Sonu Sood's Phone Is Heartbreaking
Sonu Sood is reaching out to people with help as the country battles the second COVID wave.
Actor Sonu Sood is trying his best to help people with hospital beds, oxygen, medicines as India bears witness to the horrors of the second wave of coronavirus. On Wednesday, Sonu took to Twitter to share a clip of the non-stop notifications on his phone of people pleading for help.
"We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out. Then pardon me..Apologies", the actor tweeted.
Earlier, Sonu Sood wrote that helping people during times of need is 'more satisfying' than delivering a Rs 100 crore film. “In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are in front of hospitals waiting for a bed,” he wrote. Sonu was recently diagnosed with COVID himself, and he recovered within a week after isolation.
Apart from Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and other celebrities have also been reaching out to people and amplifying requests as hospitals across the country face a severe shortage of beds, oxygen and medicines.
