The Requests for Help On Sonu Sood's Phone Is Heartbreaking

Actor Sonu Sood is trying his best to help people with hospital beds, oxygen, medicines as India bears witness to the horrors of the second wave of coronavirus. On Wednesday, Sonu took to Twitter to share a clip of the non-stop notifications on his phone of people pleading for help.

"We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out. Then pardon me..Apologies", the actor tweeted.