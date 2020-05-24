Director Kunal Kohli, known helming movies like Hum Tum and Fanaa, has lost a family member to COVID-19, and says he is heartbroken that the whole family can’t get together to grieve the loss.The director took to Twitter to open up about the death of an aunt, which happened in Chicago. “Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We're a large family that's really close. We can't be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my mom, masi's & mama's not being able to be together at this time is really hard,” Kunal wrote.Actor Kiran Kumar Contracts COVID-19, Says He’s Asymptomatic“Her daughter (my cousin sister) would go to the hospital, sit in her car in the car park and pray for her mother. As she wasn't allowed inside the hospital. Said she felt close to her as she couldn't see her. This is how harsh Covid is. This isn't the way to go,” he added.Varun Dhawan’s maternal aunt also passed away recently, but not to coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram to express his grief. Sharing a photo wherein Varun is seen hugging his aunt, he wrote, “Love you masi rip”.(Inputs: IANS)Mohit Baghel, Salman’s Co-Star in ‘Ready’, Passes Away at 26 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.