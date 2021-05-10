Actor Rahul Vohra Dies of COVID After Appealing For Help
Theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news of Rahul's demise on Facebook.
Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra passed away at a Delhi hospital on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed. Vohra was 35. Earlier this week, he had spoken about contracting COVID on Facebook and had pleaded for help.
"Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata,To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra (Had I received better treatment I would also have survived)", Rahul had written on Facebook along with sharing his details. The actor had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in his post.
He was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka, on Saturday evening.
Mourning Rahul's demise Arvind Gaur wrote on Facebook, "Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. Only yesterday he had told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects".
Commenting on a paparazzi's Instagram post that shared the news of Rahul's death actor Kishwer Merchant wrote, "I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood .. things would probably be different.. Prayers and Strength to the family".
Rahul's wife and actor Jyoti Tiwari, who married him six months back, posted a photo on Instagram with a heartbreaking message.
Jyoti shared another photo from their wedding day on Facebook and wrote, "Our last meeting too remained incomplete. I don't know why God became so fond of you. Wherever you are, stay happy".
Jyoti has posted a video on Instagram of Rahul gasping for breath, and accused the hospital of not providing the proper treatment.
A number of social media users called out a failed system, because of which Rahul passed away.
