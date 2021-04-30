COVID: Actor Arjun Gowda Turns Ambulance Driver for Those in Need
The initiative is called Project Smile Trust.
Kannada actor Arjun Gowda has turned ambulance driver to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, as per a report by Bangalore Times. The initiative is called Project Smile Trust.
Speaking to the publication Arjun said that he is offering assistance to those who need to be transferred to hospitals as well as help people with last rites.
"I've been on the road for a couple of days and helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice. I'm also ready to travel across town for help".Arjun Gowda, Kannada Actor
The actor added that he is also ready to help with delivering oxygen. "I took someone who lives in Bangalore's Kengeri all the way to Whitefield to get that person admitted in the hospital. I plan on continuing with this help for the next couple of months as the current situation is quite bad. I want to help in whatever way I can".
Arjun has been a part of films such as Yuvarathnaa and Rustum.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
