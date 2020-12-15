COVID-19 Isolation Turns Varun Dhawan Into an Old Man

Varun Dhawan had been shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo when he contracted the virus. While sharing the news, he said that he 'could have been more careful'. He also urged everyone to not take the virus lightly.

"So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time", Varun's Instagram note read.