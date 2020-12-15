COVID-19 Isolation Turns Varun Dhawan Into an Old Man
Varun Dhawan contracted coronavirus while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
Varun Dhawan, who had tested positive for coronavirus some time back, is currently isolating at home. However, the actor is making sure that he keeps himself engaged and entertains his fans. Varun took to Instagram recently to post three photos of him 'ageing' during isolation. Two photoshopped images show Varun Dhawan as a young boy and an aged Varun.
The actor captioned the photos as, "Life in isolation".
Varun Dhawan had been shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo when he contracted the virus. While sharing the news, he said that he 'could have been more careful'. He also urged everyone to not take the virus lightly.
"So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time", Varun's Instagram note read.
