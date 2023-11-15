'You're Finally Free': Courteney, Matt Pay Loving Tributes to Matthew Perry

Following Matthew Perry's death on 28 October, the Friends cast released a joint statement remembering the actor. Now, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox have released their individual statements. Matt played Joey and Courtney essayed the role of Monica Geller in one of our favourite sitcoms.

Monica and Chandler (Perry) acted alongside one another as friends-turned-spouses on Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. They married in Season 7 and adopted twins in the finale of the series' 10th and final season.

Courteney took to Instagram to share one of her favourite memories of Perry and said she was "so grateful for every moment" they worked together.

''I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites,'' she wrote.