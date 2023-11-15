'You're Finally Free': Courteney, Matt Pay Loving Tributes to Matthew Perry

Following Matthew Perry's death on 28 October, the Friends cast released a joint statement remembering the actor. Now, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox have released their individual statements. Matt played Joey and Courtney essayed the role of Monica Geller in one of our favourite sitcoms.
Monica and Chandler (Perry) acted alongside one another as friends-turned-spouses on Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. They married in Season 7 and adopted twins in the finale of the series' 10th and final season.
Courteney took to Instagram to share one of her favourite memories of Perry and said she was "so grateful for every moment" they worked together.
''I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites,'' she wrote.
Courteney shared a clip from Season 4, in which Chandler and Monica are revealed to have slept together while they were in London for her brother Ross' wedding. Writing about the scene, she added, ''To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.''
Matt shared a bunch of photos from the show and wrote "Matthew
It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother; you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."
Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home last month. He was 54.
