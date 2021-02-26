Plea To Cancel Actor Dileep’s Petition Dismissed by Court

A petition to cancel Dileep’s bail has been dismissed by the court. 

Actor Dileep is an accused in the Malayalam film actor assault case.
The prosecution's plea seeking suspension of bail granted to actor Dileep in the sexual assault case of a female actor, was dismissed by a trial court in Kochi on Thursday. The prosecution and police had approached the court alleging Dileep had been trying to influence witnesses.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, the accusation stems from a complaint by Vipin Lal who claims that an MLA's employee approached him to change his statement.

Dileep, who is accused of conspiracy and masterminding the kidnap and sexual assault of a female actor in a moving car in February 2017 was granted bail in October 2017. Dileep was arrested on 10 July and several witnesses have turned hostile over the years in the ongoing case.

