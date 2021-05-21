Couldn't Step Out For Days: Radhika Apte On Nude Video Leak
The video was from Radhika Apte's film Clean Shaven and she has said that she wasn't the one in it.
Actor Radhika Apte has said that Leena Yadav's Parched came to her at a time when she was in desperate need of it. Speaking to Grazia magazine, Radhika also spoke about a nude video clip that was leaked, with reports claiming it was her in it. The clip was from Radhika's film Clean Shaven and she has said that she wasn't the one in it.
Radhika played the role of a sex worker in Parched. Speaking about the role the actor said,
"I really needed a role like that because in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body, and I have always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face. When a nude clip leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days. It wasn't because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognised me from the images".
Radhika added, "The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it's not me. I don't think there is anything one can do, but ignore. Anything else is a waste of time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide'".
Radhika was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's OK Computer, which also stars Vijay Varma, Jackie Shroff among others.
