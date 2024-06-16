'Couldn't Be Happier': Varun Dhawan Shares 1st Pic With Daughter On Father's Day

Varun Dhawan, who recently became a father to a baby girl, took to social media to share the first picture with his daughter on the occasion of Father's Day.
The actor shared a carousel post on Instagram. The first photo gave us a partial glimpse of Varun's daughter, with the former holding her tiny hands in his. In the second picture, Varun could be seen holding his pet dog Joey's paw in his hands.
The Bhediya actor captioned the post, "Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad."
Have a look at it here:
Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter earlier in June. The couple had announced the news of their pregnancy in February, this year.
Varun and Natasha, who have been high school-sweethearts, tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Alibaug.
