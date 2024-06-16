ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Couldn't Be Happier': Varun Dhawan Shares 1st Pic With Daughter On Father's Day

Varun Dhawan also penned a heartfelt note on social media to mark the special occasion of Father's Day.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Varun Dhawan, who recently became a father to a baby girl, took to social media to share the first picture with his daughter on the occasion of Father's Day.

The actor shared a carousel post on Instagram. The first photo gave us a partial glimpse of Varun's daughter, with the former holding her tiny hands in his. In the second picture, Varun could be seen holding his pet dog Joey's paw in his hands.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Bhediya actor captioned the post, "Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad."

Have a look at it here:

Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter earlier in June. The couple had announced the news of their pregnancy in February, this year.

Varun and Natasha, who have been high school-sweethearts, tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Alibaug.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Varun Dhawan   Natasha Dalal 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×