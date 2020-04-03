COVID-19: Goa Government Reaches Out to Nafisa Ali

The Goa government today, 3 March, sent its officials to help actor Nafisa Ali, who is at her daughter’s home in the coastal state since lockdown was announced to contain coronavirus.

Ali, a cancer survivor who is staying at Morjim village in North Goa district, had told Press Trust of India earlier in the day that she was running out of her medicines.

After learning about her plight, the Goa Chief Minister’s Office sent officials to help her.

“Local incident Commandar has established contact with her and necessary help has been extended,” the CMO tweeted.

The authorities also posted a picture of the actor speaking with the officials while maintaining a safe social distance.