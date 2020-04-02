COVID-19: AR Rahman Puts Up a Thank You Note for Doctors, Nurses
Music composer and singer AR Rahman took to Twitter and Facebook to share his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic. The message on his social media post reads: “This message is to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff working in hospitals and clinics all around India, for their bravery and selflessness...”
Rahman first addresses doctors, nurses and the medical staff who are working on the frontline battling the virus and then further says that it is imperative to unite against the common enemy and help those in need.
Rahman says that it was imperative to self-isolate for a few weeks so that it might increase the years in a person’s life. He also asked people to refrain from spreading rumours and ended the note with a somber reminder that every person is at this point responsible for many other lives.
You can read AR Rahman’s complete message here:
“Dear Friends,
This message is to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff working in hospitals and clinics all around India, for their bravery and selflessness. It fills one’s heart to see how ready they are to deal with this most dreadful pandemic. They risk their lives to save ours.
It’s time to forget our differences and unite against this invisible enemy that has turned the world upside down. It’s time to bring the beauty of humanity and spirituality into action. Help our neighbours, senior citizens, the underprivileged and migrant workers.
God is inside your heart (the most sacred shrine), so this is not the time to cause chaos by congregating in religious places. Listen to the government's advice. Self-isolation for a few weeks may give you many more years. Do not spread the virus and cause harm to fellow humans. This disease does not even warn you that you are a carrier, so don’t assume you are not infected. This is not the time to spread false rumours and cause more anxiety and panic.
Let's be kind and thoughtful, the lives of many millions are in our hands.”
