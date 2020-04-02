COVID-19: AR Rahman Puts Up a Thank You Note for Doctors, Nurses

You can read AR Rahman’s complete message here:

“Dear Friends,

This message is to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff working in hospitals and clinics all around India, for their bravery and selflessness. It fills one’s heart to see how ready they are to deal with this most dreadful pandemic. They risk their lives to save ours.

It’s time to forget our differences and unite against this invisible enemy that has turned the world upside down. It’s time to bring the beauty of humanity and spirituality into action. Help our neighbours, senior citizens, the underprivileged and migrant workers.

God is inside your heart (the most sacred shrine), so this is not the time to cause chaos by congregating in religious places. Listen to the government's advice. Self-isolation for a few weeks may give you many more years. Do not spread the virus and cause harm to fellow humans. This disease does not even warn you that you are a carrier, so don’t assume you are not infected. This is not the time to spread false rumours and cause more anxiety and panic.

Let's be kind and thoughtful, the lives of many millions are in our hands.”