COVID-19: Aamir Khan Thanks the People Working on the Frontlines

Aamir Khan posted a note on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, expressing his gratitude towards those working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked and appreciated the medical staff, police personnel, the Maharashtra administration, staff of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and all the staff working on providing essential services.

“Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra police and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC, and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai and Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis,” he wrote.