COVID-19: Aamir Khan Thanks the People Working on the Frontlines
Aamir Khan posted a note on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, expressing his gratitude towards those working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked and appreciated the medical staff, police personnel, the Maharashtra administration, staff of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and all the staff working on providing essential services.
“Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra police and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC, and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai and Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis,” he wrote.
In an earlier tweet, he had also urged people to pray for the safety of those who have been working to maintain law and order. His tweet reads: “Lets all do ourselves a favour by staying at home tomorrow - Janta Curfew Day - and until such time as things settle down. Lets pray for the safety of all those working day and night to keep the rest of us safe. Love. a.”
Aamir, like many other actors, had made donations to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Reilef Fund. He also extended financial support to the daily wage workers associated with his next film Laal Singh Chadha. Coronavirus has rendered losses to the film industry as shoot schedules and releases have been postponed indefinitely. That is why a contribution to the labor forces was made by Aamir.
A tweet by film analyst Taran Adarsh reads: “#AamirKhan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha.#COVID19Pandemic #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #COVID19.”
Laal Singh Chadha also has Kareena Kapoor in its ensemble and is based on Winston Groom's novel Forrest Gump, which was published in 1986. A 1994 film starring Tom Hanks was based on the novel too.
