Cops Summon Salman Khan, Sister Alvira in Alleged Fraud Case

Salman Khan and some others associated with Being Human have been summoned by the Chandigarh Police.

The Chandigarh Police have summoned Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and seven others associated with Being Human in an alleged fraud case, as per a report by ANI.

"They have been given till 13 July to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken," Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal told the publication.

The complaint was reportedly filed by a trader named Arun Gupta, who alleged that Being Human employees asked him to invest 2 crore for a franchise. They allegedly pressurised Gupta by saying that Salman would visit the store.

"After opening showroom, we have not received any spot. They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters," Gupta told ANI.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has films such as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 in his kitty.

