Abhinav Shares Latest Health Update on Rubina Post COVID Diagnosis

Abhinav Shukla shared a new health update on his wife Rubina Dilaik and assured that she was 'stable' even though her condition hasn't improved.

Abhinav told Bollywoodlife, "She is stable. I won't say she has improved but she is stable. She has asked me to have fun because that is very important that you enjoy it. There is no other option but to be strong. And I have realised there is a lot of panic going on but this is the time to take correct decisions."

Rubina had recently tested positive for COVID-19, and she informed her followers on 1 May in an Instagram post. "I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17 days!" She urged everyone who came in contact with her to get tested," she wrote.