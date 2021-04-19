Composer Shravan Rathod Critical After Testing COVID Positive: Son

Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame is very critical after testing positive for COVID-19, his son told The Indian Express. The musician was hospitalised a few days back.

"My father tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted at SL Raheja Hospital in Mumbai's Mahim. He is very critical as he has other co-morbidities", Sanjeev Rathod told the publication.

Nadeem-Shravan attained fame in the early nineties with Aashiqui. Their frequent collaborations with Kumar Sanu resulted in a series of musical successes through the nineties. The duo has worked on films such as Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana and Pardes.



Recently a number of Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus, including Rahul Roy, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sumeet Vyas and Sameera Reddy.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)