Complaint Filed Against Javed Akhtar Over Remarks on Tahir Hussain
A complaint has been filed before a Bihar court against lyricist Javed Akhtar over his remarks on the FIRs being registered against former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in the wake of the Delhi violence. The complaint was lodged on Wednesday, 4 March, by Amit Kumar, a local advocate, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Thakur Aman Kumar, PTI reported.
Hussain has been accused of instigating the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on 24 February, and is the prime suspect in the murder of intelligence officer Ankit Sharma.
The complainant alleged Akhtar’s statements were seditious and promoted religious hatred, referring to the lyricist’s tweet from 27 February that read: “So many killed, so many injured, so many houses burned, so many shops looted so many people turned destitute but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner. Incidentally, his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police.”
He added in a subsequent tweet, “So convenient to misunderstand me. I am not asking why Tahir, I am asking why only Tahir. Why not even an FIR against those who have openly threatened violence in the presence of the police? Even the HC has reservations about the role police has played in this orgy of violence.”
The matter is likely to come up for hearing on 25 March.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )