Complaint Filed Against Javed Akhtar Over Remarks on Tahir Hussain

Hussain has been accused of instigating the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on 24 February, and is the prime suspect in the murder of intelligence officer Ankit Sharma.

The complainant alleged Akhtar’s statements were seditious and promoted religious hatred, referring to the lyricist’s tweet from 27 February that read: “So many killed, so many injured, so many houses burned, so many shops looted so many people turned destitute but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner. Incidentally, his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police.”