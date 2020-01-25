Naseeruddin Shah’s Daughter Heeba Allegedly Assaulted Two Women
A non-cognisable offence has been registered against Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah for allegedly assaulting two employees of a veterinary clinic reported mid-day. The complaint was registered on 17 January. The NC has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The incident allegedly occured on 16 January and was captured in the clinic’s CCTV camera. The footage has been submitted to the Versova police, where the complaint has also been registered. The clinic is called The Feline Foundation. Heeba was helping out a friend, Supriya Sharma, by taking her two cats for sterilisation to the clinic.
The CCTV footage has been doing the rounds on social media. You can see it here:
According to the report by mid-day, Heeba Shah entered the clinic in the afternoon at 2.50 pm on 16 January. She was asked to wait outside as surgery was on inside the clinic. After waiting for some time, Heeba allegedly got aggressive with her words and said, “Don't you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats' cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?”
As can be seen in the video, Heeba also physically assaulted the staff by pushing and slapping the person. She can also be seen yelling at the staff.
Heeba clarified to mid-day that the clinic staff misbehaved with her first. She said that the gatekeeper did not allow her to enter even though she had an appointment. Later, when she complained to the clinic staff about the gatekeeper outside, the staff person spoke rudely to her. Heeba claims she was then pushed by the staff member and asked to leave the clinic premises.
(With inputs from mid-day)
