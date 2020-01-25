Naseeruddin Shah’s Daughter Heeba Allegedly Assaulted Two Women

A non-cognisable offence has been registered against Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah for allegedly assaulting two employees of a veterinary clinic reported mid-day. The complaint was registered on 17 January. The NC has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The incident allegedly occured on 16 January and was captured in the clinic’s CCTV camera. The footage has been submitted to the Versova police, where the complaint has also been registered. The clinic is called The Feline Foundation. Heeba was helping out a friend, Supriya Sharma, by taking her two cats for sterilisation to the clinic.

The CCTV footage has been doing the rounds on social media. You can see it here: