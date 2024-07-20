Comedy Legend Bob Newhart Dies Aged 94

Legally Blonde actor Reese Witherspoon posted a still from one of their scenes together and wrote, “To say I was a fan of Bob Newhart was an understatement... I watched the Newhart show every week and laughed so hard every time Bob gave his signature slow deadpan delivery of his lines. Even his silence was funny. His reaction said everything the audience was thinking. I will miss his kindness and his humor... and his love for a great comedy bit. I feel so lucky that I got to share the screen with such a legend. Rest in Peace Bob. Thank you for making us laugh for so many years.”