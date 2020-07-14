Comedian Rohan Joshi Goes Offline After Number & Address Leaked
The comedian took to Instagram to issue an apology for any hurtful words he might have said.
Stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi has decided to deactivate his Twitter account after his number and address was leaked. Taking to Instagram, Rohan said that he has been getting threats and abuses ever since the incident.
"Going offline for a few days. Number and address have been leaked, so the last few days have been a circus of abuse, threat, 2 am phone calls and anxious spirals. I'm sorry if I offended anyone's sentiments with my words and I apologise without any qualifications and reservations for any words I have spoken that have hurt someone's religious sentiments. Please leave my family alone", Rohan wrote.
A few days back, another comedian Agrima Joshua came under fire for allegedly insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She, too, posted an apology after being violently abused on Twitter. A YouTuber, Shubham Mishra, who had threatened to rape her, has been arrested.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.