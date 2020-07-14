Comedian Rohan Joshi Goes Offline After Number & Address Leaked

"Going offline for a few days. Number and address have been leaked, so the last few days have been a circus of abuse, threat, 2 am phone calls and anxious spirals. I'm sorry if I offended anyone's sentiments with my words and I apologise without any qualifications and reservations for any words I have spoken that have hurt someone's religious sentiments. Please leave my family alone", Rohan wrote.

A few days back, another comedian Agrima Joshua came under fire for allegedly insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She, too, posted an apology after being violently abused on Twitter. A YouTuber, Shubham Mishra, who had threatened to rape her, has been arrested.