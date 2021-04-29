Comedian Hannah Gadsby Introduces Wife Jenney Shamash to the World

Hannah rose in fame after the splendid success of her Netflix stand-up Nanette, for which she received an Emmy and a Peabody. Her comedy reflects an almost disarming emotional sincerity punctuated with social commentary. In Nanette, she explores the topics gender, trauma, and the #MeToo movement, giving every topic the respect it warrants.

Her next special Douglas discusses her sexuality and her experience with autism with a bit of historical art humour. Both Hannah and Jenney were nominated for an Emmy under the category 'Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)-2020' for Douglas.

The comedian thanked everyone for voting for same-sex marriage in her caption and she'd also earlier been a huge advocate against the plebiscite in Australia to determine the legality. Talking about the feeling of having one's human rights being up for debate, she wrote on Facebook, "“I don’t want young kids to hear the kind of horrific bile I was forced to listen to [then]. For many, the debate was theatre. For me, it made me hate myself so deeply I have never been able to develop an aptitude for relationships.”

“In the mid-90s I was the age when I should have been learning how to be vulnerable, how to handle a broken heart, how to deal with rejection and how to deal with all the other great silly things about young love which help pave the way to the more substantial adult version," and added, "But instead I learned how to close myself off and rot quietly in self-hatred."