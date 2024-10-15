ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Promise High Octane Action

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian chapter of 'Citadel' helmed by Raj & DK.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
The trailer for the highly anticipated Citadel: Honey Bunny released on Tuesday (15 October) and it promises everything that the audience has come to expect from creator Raj & DK. The protagonists are Bunny (Varun Dhawan) and Honey (Samantha Ruth) – stuntman Bunny seemingly recruits Honey, a struggling actor for a mission. They have a fall out but reunite for a mission where the stakes are higher and more personal. 

As is expected from Raj & DK, the trailer has a heady mix of high octane action and humour. Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Saquib Saleem, Sikander Kher, and Simran among others. Citadel, backed by the Russo brothers of Marvel fame, starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and the India chapter has been helmed by Raj & DK. 

Watch the trailer here:

The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on 7 November.

Topics:  Varun Dhawan   Samantha   Raj & DK 

