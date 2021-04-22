Cinematographer Johny Lal Dies of COVID Complications

Veteran cinematographer Johny Lal passed away due to COVID-19 at his house, on 21 April. Rajan Singh, Western India Cinematographer Association General Secretary, confirmed the news and said, Johny Lal ji passed away in Mumbai yesterday. He was shooting for some project just before the lockdown, and then he tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago, and there were some complications due to which he died," reported Indian Express.

Johny was a Indian filmmaker and worked on various films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Partner, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, and Partner. Celebrities including R Madhavan and Tushhar Kapoor expressed their condolences on social media.