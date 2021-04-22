Cinematographer Johny Lal Dies of COVID Complications
Johny worked on various films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' and 'Partner'
Veteran cinematographer Johny Lal passed away due to COVID-19 at his house, on 21 April. Rajan Singh, Western India Cinematographer Association General Secretary, confirmed the news and said, Johny Lal ji passed away in Mumbai yesterday. He was shooting for some project just before the lockdown, and then he tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago, and there were some complications due to which he died," reported Indian Express.
Johny was a Indian filmmaker and worked on various films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Partner, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, and Partner. Celebrities including R Madhavan and Tushhar Kapoor expressed their condolences on social media.
R Madhavan starred in the lead opposite Dia Mirza in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Johny Lal was the film's director of photography. Madhavan wrote he was 'heartbroken and aghast' at the legend's death. "The Saga of tragedies continues & we lost a wonderful man-The DOP of RHTDM. RIP Johny Lal sir.Your gentleness,kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM & now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast," he tweeted.
Johny is also credited as the cinematographer for Satish Kaushik directorial Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The latter tweeted his condolences, "Oh God !! Shocked to hear about demise of Johny Lal an ace cinematographer , great,simple human being . Will miss u Johny Maa .Heartfelt condolences to the family & May his pure soul RIP .. Om Shanti #KabirLal#Amirlal."
The movie marked the debut of actor Tusshar Kapoor who starred in it alongside Kareena Kapoor. He also expressed his grief at Johny's passing, thanking him for the way he made his first film.
"RIP Johnny sir! Thank you for making #mujhekucchkehnahai look like the way it did, fresh even today! Thank you for making my rawness and imperfection, look natural and youthful, during the filming of my 1st film! #prayers #kindsoul #gorgeouscinematography," he wrote.
