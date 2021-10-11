ADVERTISEMENT
I Haven't Watched Indian Films & It's a Terrible Thing To Say: Cillian Murphy
Here's how Cillian Murphy reacted when asked if he has watched Indian films
John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place was loved by everyone and fans couldn't wait for the sequel. A Quiet Place 2 was all set to release in 2020, but the pandemic pushed the release plans indefinitely. Now the wait has finally ended as A Quiet Place 2 hit Indian theatres on 8 October.
The Quint spoke to actors Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou who told us what makes actor-filmmaker John Krasinski stand out. Murphy and Hounsou also spoke about Indian films.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT