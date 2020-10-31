Churails Actor Sarwat on Forcible Conversion of Minor In Pakistan
Islam does not allow us to forcibly convert anyone, says Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani.
Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani, who was part of the popular series Churails on Zee 5 recently, has spoken out against the news of the kidnapping, forcible conversion and marriage of a Christian minor girl in Pakistan. As per reports, the Sindh High Court has granted custody of a 13-year-old minor Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor.
The minor girl was reportedly kidnapped from her home in Karachi’s Railway Colony on 13 October after which an FIR was registered by her parents.
Talking about the incident, Sarwat posted a video asking more people to strongly speak out and condemn the abduction, conversion and forced marriage of the minor.
In her video posted on Instagram, Sarwat said, “Maybe we all want to speak out about this but are scared, but we should not be scared of speaking up about our rights. We should raise our voice for what are our rights. A 13-year-old girl has been kidnapped, converted to Islam and married off to a 40-year-old man - which religion allows for this? Islam does not allow us to forcibly convert anyone. Islam does not allow anyone to kidnap a minor and get her married to an older man against her wishes. How would you feel if this was to happen to a Muslim girl? The minorities in Pakistan have as much rights as the rest of us in this country.”
You can watch Sarwat Gilani’s video here:
