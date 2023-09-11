Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Tie the Knot in a Private Wedding Ceremony: Report

Captain America fame Chris Evans and his longtime girlfriend, actor Alba Baptista, have reportedly tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony. According to Page Six, the couple got married at their home in Massachusetts on Saturday, 9 September.
The wedding ceremony was reportedly attended only by the couple's close friends and family members.
Several pictures of the guests at the wedding were circulated by fans on social media. Evan's Marvel co-stars, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, were also spotted.
According to reports, the guests had to give up their phones and sign a non-disclosure agreement to ensure the secrecy of the wedding.

A source told People Magazine that Evans and Baptista had been dating for a year before they reportedly tied the knot. The couple was in a serious relationship and Evans' friends and family 'adore' Baptista.
The duo was first seen together in public in November 2022 at Central Park in New York.
