Chose to Keep Quiet: Urvashi Dholakia on Testing COVID Positive
Urvashi Dholakia issues a statement on social media about battling coronavirus.
On Saturday, 10 October, TV actor Urvashi Dholakia took to social media to issue a statement about why she chose to remain silent after testing positive for coronavirus. She also added that she has now recovered and is 'COVID free'.
Urvashi wrote, "Not only have I been out of action for the last 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it. Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID Free! It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again. It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God".
Urvashi Dholakia has been a part of television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Chandrakanta and Kahanii Terii Meri among others.
