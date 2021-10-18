'Choose to Stay Unvaccinated': Pooja Bedi Tests COVID-19 Positive
Pooja Bedi also informed that her fiance and house help have also contracted the coronavirus.
Actor Pooja Bedi took to social media to inform everyone that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Pooja posted a video saying that initially she thought she had an allergy, which caused the coughing. However, she decided to get tested for the virus after she was down with fever. Pooja stated that she has chosen to stay unvaccinated as she wants her 'natural immunity' to 'accelerate the healing'.
She captioned the post, "COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own".
In the video, Pooja further said that her fiance and house help have also been infected with the virus.
