'Film Reviews Would Miss Out On Mentioning My Name': Chhaya Kadam

Actor Chhaya Kadam, who is currently under the spotlight for her film All We Imagine as Light winning the Grand Prix at Cannes, in a recent interview, spoke about her struggle as an actor.
All We Imagine As Light made history as the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, her film Sister Midnight was showcased at the Directors' Fortnight.
She spoke about her excitement about the historic win to Hindustan Times:
"It was the first Indian film to be screened at the main competition in 30 years, and we directly won an award! We had a story rooted in our motherland about women like us. For a subject like that to get selected here... I have no words.”Chhaya Kadam
She also expressed her delight when she was recognised for the work she has done. She said, "Earlier, my struggle was to get work; now it is for good work." She also said:
"Earlier, film reviews would miss out on mentioning my name, even if my character was important. Bura toh bahut lagta tha. (I felt bad) But then I thought I should work so hard that people are compelled to mention my name in their reviews,"
"People in Cannes also recognised me as Manju Mai (from Laapataa Ladies); they would say, 'hey Manju Mai, Chhaya Kadam'," she added.
Kadam began her acting career in 2006. She has worked in Marathi movies like Fandry (2013), Sairat (2016) and Nude (2018).
Her previous films, which have recently been released, Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express, have received much acclaim.
