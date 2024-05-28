'Film Reviews Would Miss Out On Mentioning My Name': Chhaya Kadam

Actor Chhaya Kadam, who is currently under the spotlight for her film All We Imagine as Light winning the Grand Prix at Cannes, in a recent interview, spoke about her struggle as an actor.

All We Imagine As Light made history as the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, her film Sister Midnight was showcased at the Directors' Fortnight.

She spoke about her excitement about the historic win to Hindustan Times: