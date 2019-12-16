Don’t Test Youth’s Patience: Chetan Bhagat on CAA & Jamia Unrest
Among the many celebrities who have spoken up against the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia university and Citizenship Amendment Act is author Chetan Bhagat. In a series of tweets he wrote about how the the CAB required “more education, more consensus building, a lot better wording and frankly better intentions.” He also added that the constant upheaval of the social structure will affect the already weakening economy.
As for the Internet and mobile services being suspended in Assam and some other states of India, Chetan Bhagat said that “shutting down Internet doesn’t shut down the resentment.”
The author also said that be it demonetization, Article 370 or CAB, “there is an army of yes-men in the govt who nod at everything, do not think things through or raise genuine doubts.”
Clearing his stand about politics, Chetan Bhagat said that he is only interested in an India where everyone lives in harmony and we have stellar economic growth.
Speaking about the violence on students in Jamia Millia Islamia university, Bhagat said that the youth is angry and their patience is not to be tested.
