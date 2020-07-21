Chetan Bhagat Called Out for His 'Snob & Elitist Critics' Tweet

The author was slammed for his recent remark on Twitter.

On Tuesday, 21 July, Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter to post a message directed towards 'snob and elitist critics'. "Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching", he tweeted.

Many film critics, including Anupama Chopra, called out Bhagat for his remark. Anupama wrote, "Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does!"

Here's what others have to say:

