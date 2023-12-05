Cyclone Michaung: Aamir Khan Rescued After Being Stranded For Hours In Chennai

The actor had earlier written, "Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi. No phone signal. Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal. Lets hope i and so many here get some help I can feel for people all over Chennai (sic)"

Cyclone Michaung has created havoc in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu since Monday, 4 December, and there has been landfall near Andhra Pradesh as well.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.