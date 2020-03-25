COVID-19: Bombay Canteen Co-Owner Passes Away in New York
Noted chef Floyd Cardoz passed away in New York on Wednesday, 25 March after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was the co-owner of two popular restaurants in Mumbai – the Bombay Canteen and O Pedro. He had recently launched his third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop.
Cardoz had been in Mumbai, till March 8 and had informed on social media on March 18 that he had admitted himself to hospital in New York, where he lived, as he felt feverish.
The Hunger Inc, the company that runs the restaurants, also put out a statement confirming that he had tested positive for the virus in New York. According to reports in , the statement read, “As a precautionary measure we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms [fever, cough, shortness of breath] and or [put themselves in] self-quarantine.”