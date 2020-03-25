COVID-19: Bombay Canteen Co-Owner Passes Away in New York

Noted chef Floyd Cardoz passed away in New York on Wednesday, 25 March after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was the co-owner of two popular restaurants in Mumbai – the Bombay Canteen and O Pedro. He had recently launched his third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop.

Cardoz had been in Mumbai, till March 8 and had informed on social media on March 18 that he had admitted himself to hospital in New York, where he lived, as he felt feverish.