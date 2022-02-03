'Cheap Journalism': Malavika Mohanan Calls Out Media For Posting Her Morphed Pic
Malavika Mohanan has reacted to her photoshopped image being used by the media.
Actor Malavika Mohanan recently took to Twitter to react to a photoshopped picture of hers that has been circulated by several people and certain sections of the media. Malavika said that it's "cheap journalism" to use a photo without running a basic fact check.
"This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report", the actor tweeted.
Malavika was last seen in the Tamil movie Master.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.