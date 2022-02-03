ADVERTISEMENT

'Cheap Journalism': Malavika Mohanan Calls Out Media For Posting Her Morphed Pic

Malavika Mohanan has reacted to her photoshopped image being used by the media.

Actor Malavika Mohanan recently took to Twitter to react to a photoshopped picture of hers that has been circulated by several people and certain sections of the media. Malavika said that it's "cheap journalism" to use a photo without running a basic fact check.

"This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report", the actor tweeted.

Malavika was last seen in the Tamil movie Master.

