Characters Shouldn't Be Vilified Or Glorified: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's short film Natkhat is part of the Voot Select Film Festival. Vidya assumes the role of both the actor & co-producer for the film that has travelled to various international film festivals. Directed by Shaan Vyas, Natkhat has been co-produced by Vidya and Ronnie Screwvala.

Speaking to The Quint about her character in the film Vidya says that Surekha represents most women of our country.