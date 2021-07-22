Characters Shouldn't Be Vilified Or Glorified: Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan speaks about why it's so difficult to tell a story without judgement.
Vidya Balan's short film Natkhat is part of the Voot Select Film Festival. Vidya assumes the role of both the actor & co-producer for the film that has travelled to various international film festivals. Directed by Shaan Vyas, Natkhat has been co-produced by Vidya and Ronnie Screwvala.
Speaking to The Quint about her character in the film Vidya says that Surekha represents most women of our country.
"I don't think playing Surekha was difficult because I have seen enough and more women like her around me. Maybe not in my immediate family, but in the world around me. I have read about women like Surekha. You know that this is the reality for most women in our country. I don't think I am divorced from that reality".Vidya Balan, Actor
Vidya also weighs in on the ongoing discussion about portraying flawed characters and celebrating or glorifying them. "When you are able to tell a story without judgement, that's the best kind of storytelling. In that, there isn't any vilification or glorification of characters. I love those kind of stories where you aren't setting someone up to be a goddess, neither saying that the person is worthless. But it's very difficult to achieve that because we are always judging".
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
