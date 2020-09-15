Took Me 4 Years to Make ‘The Disciple’: Chaitanya Tamhane

After Court, filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane has dazzled his audience once again at the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals with his new film The Disciple. Tamhane’s latest won the International Critics’ Prize awarded by FIPRESCI at the 77th Venice International Film Festival and also the award for Best screenplay.

Tamhane’s Marathi film is about a classical musician's struggle to balance his career dreams and life in contemporary Mumbai. Featuring actors Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave and Kiran Yadnyopavit, The Disciple also has Alfonso Cuaron on board as executive producer.

Here's the young director talking about the making of his latest festival favourite, his experience of being mentored by Cuaron and how working on daily soap operas provided a stepping stone for him to world cinema.