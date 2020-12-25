Priyanka, Kareena & Bachchans Celebrate Christmas, Share Photos
Bollywood celebs share their Christmas eve celebration pictures.
It's the end to a difficult year and festivities have begun for Bollywood celebritries. Celebrating the spirit of Christmas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and the Bachchans posted pictures of their Christmas eve celebrations.
Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Christmas Eve with friends and family. They threw a feast which was attended by everyone from Soha Ali Khan to Karisma Kapoor. Sharing a picture from the dinner party, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people.” The photo showed her and Karisma at the opposite ends of a table, surrounded by Soha, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Samaira Kapur, Aadar and Natasha Poonawalla, and other friends.
Priyanka Chopra, who was shooting for a project in London, will be celebrating Christmas there along with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress shared a picture of her Christmas OOTD on her Instagram profile. We also got a glimpse of their pet pooch Diana in the picture. Priyanka Chopra's caption for the post was pun at its best. She captioned the post: "Christmas spirit."
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted pictures from the Bachchans' celebrations. Navya, who recently made her Instagram profile public, posted photos of Big B, Jaya Bachchan, their son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, granddaughter Aaradhya (Aishwarya-Abhishek's daughter), Agastya Nanda and herself (children of Shweta).
