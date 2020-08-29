Celebs Pay Tribute to 'Black Panther' Star, Chadwik Boseman
Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43: Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo and More React
Actor Chandwik Boseman passed away at 43 after a 4 year battle with colon cancer. Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side. Co-stars and admirers took to social media to express their condolences to his family and loved ones.
Co-stars like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt took to Twitter to express their grief.
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel co-stars Mark Ruffalo, called the star an "immense talent" in a heartbreaking tweet.
Kerry Washington called the actor "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power."
Chris Pratt, who starred in the Avengers movies alongside Boseman, wrote that "this is such devastating news. We're praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person."
Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris and celebs like Elizabeth Banks, Ashton Kutcher, Maria Carey also pay tribute to the actor.
