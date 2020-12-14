Celebrity Chef Kelvin Cheung Arrested in Cheating Case

Mumbai Police have arrested popular celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung on Monday, 14 December, for allegedly duping a Bandra-based restaurant, Bastian's co-owner of USD 200,000, as per a report by Hindustan Times. A case against Cheung was filed on 6 December.

Somnath Chasker, the sub-inspector of Khar police station and who is part of the investigating team told the publication, "Kelvin Cheung was arrested in Delhi and brought to Mumbai on transit remand. He is being produced in the court in the cheating case".