21 June is celebrated as 'International Yoga Day' and while Yoga is about fitness for some, it's a way of life for others. All over the world, yoga has been accepted to be not just a workout for the body but for the mind too. A lot of our celebrities in Bollywood swear by the regime.Taapsee PannuTalking about the importance of Yoga in her life, Taapsee wrote, "Like most of us, I always thought that yoga is just about twisting our body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel. Until @munmun.ganeriwal told me it isn't. Sitting on the mat every day for a few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as many benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as 'Upasana Yoga' in Yogic scriptures. An incredible stroke of luck is that International Yoga Day today coincides with the Solar Eclipse. An eclipse is one of the best time to deepen our spiritual practice, so make sure you meditate today for a few minutes at least. If you are thinking how to start .... @munmun.ganeriwal says, "the best way to begin a meditation practice is to begin!"Malaika AroraMalaika wrote, "People who know me, they know that every day is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life - Both personally and professionally. And I'm not talking about just yoga asanas, I'm talking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this. This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity. I wish everybody a happy international yoga day!Milind SomanWe know that Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast. Sharing a picture of himself in a yoga pose, he wrote, "#Balance, being in the moment, #mindfulness and #peace is #yoga for me 😊 Happy yoga to all."