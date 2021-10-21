Chappelle Controversy: Dan Levy, Wanda Sykes Support Netflix Employee Walkout
Several employees at Netflix have been protesting the decision to keep Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer' on air.
Several celebrities have backed Netflix employees’ decision to protest the streaming company’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s stand-up The Closer. The Netflix employees staged a walkout over controversy that Chappell’s comments during the special are transphobic.
Dan Levy, the co-creator of the hit show Schitt’s Creek, tweeted that he stands with every Netflix employee.
Levy wrote, “I stand with every employee at Netflix using their voice to ensure a safe and supportive work environment. I’ve seen firsthand how vital television can be when it comes to influencing the cultural conversation. That impact is real and works both ways: positively AND negatively. Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful. That isn’t a debate.”
Actor Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in 2019m tweeted that he stands with ‘trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees’.
“I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace,” Elliot wrote.
Elliot also shared a video featuring journalist Ashlee Marie Preston who spoke out in support of the Netflix walkout. Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez, actor-activist Jameela Jamil, activist Angelica Ross, and Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye fame, among others thanked the trans and BIPOC people at Netflix for the action they’ve taken.
Sara Ramirez said, “I just wanted to say thank you to the trans employee resource group and all of the black and/or queer and/or trans lives who risked their livelihoods and their lives in the name of harm reduction, transparency, and the empowerment of our beloved and most marginalized communities at Netflix and beyond.”
Actor Mason Alexander Park, who is a part of Netflix’s The Sandman adaptation, said that the stand taken (by Netflix) is ‘very disheartening’. They added, “I know it’s not a representation of all the people who work for Netflix. It is a representation of the leadership at least and that will not change until we give non-binary and trans people, like myself, more power to tell our own stories.”
Angelica Ross added that she’s ‘tired’ and feels fatigue of being involved in a movement where not everyone has the “same tools of accountability.”
Legendary actor-comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted, "Standing in solidarity with the Netflix employees speaking truth to power today and sending my full love and support. #NetflixWalkout."
Comedian Adam Conover wrote, "Ditto. The Netflix workers walking out today are fighting for a more inclusive workplace and entertainment industry, and I stand in solidarity with them. Trans rights are workers rights."
