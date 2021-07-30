Which Celebrities Will Be Seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Bigg Boss OTT’?
The six-week-long digital exclusive will move onto Bigg Boss Season 15 on Colors TV to be hosted by Salman Khan.
The Voot exclusive Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, will premiere on 8 August. With the show only a week away, speculations about which celebrities will enter the Bigg Boss house continue to grow.
Here are some of the celebrities we might see on Bigg Boss OTT:
Anita Hassanandani’s spouse Rohit Reddy and actor Aashika Bhatia, of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame, are reportedly confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss OTT.
Ragini MMS: Returns actor Divya Agarwal is likely to be seen on the show, along with Neha Marda of Balika Vadhu fame.
Reports suggest that Arjun Bijlani will enter the Bigg Boss house too.
Actors Ridhima Pandit, who has already featured in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and singer Aastha Gill, will purportedly be in the digital exclusive.
Harshad Chopda, famous for roles in Bepannah and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, is most likely to participate in the show.
As per reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Disha Vakani will be seen as a contestant this season as well.
Sources suggest Anusha Dandekar as a probable contestant in the upcoming show too.
