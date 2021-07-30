ADVERTISEMENT

Which Celebrities Will Be Seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Bigg Boss OTT’?

The six-week-long digital exclusive will move onto Bigg Boss Season 15 on Colors TV to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Aishwarya Bodke
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actors Aashika Bhati and Arjun Bijlani are rumoured to be a part of <em>Bigg Boss OTT</em> hosted by Karan Johar.&nbsp;</p></div>
The Voot exclusive Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, will premiere on 8 August. With the show only a week away, speculations about which celebrities will enter the Bigg Boss house continue to grow.

Here are some of the celebrities we might see on Bigg Boss OTT:

Anita Hassanandani’s spouse Rohit Reddy and actor Aashika Bhatia, of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame, are reportedly confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss OTT.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rohit Reddy with wife Anita Hassanandani</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Aashika Bhatia</p></div>

Ragini MMS: Returns actor Divya Agarwal is likely to be seen on the show, along with Neha Marda of Balika Vadhu fame.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actress Divya Agarwal</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Neha Marda&nbsp;</p></div>

Reports suggest that Arjun Bijlani will enter the Bigg Boss house too.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Arjun Bijlani</p></div>

Actors Ridhima Pandit, who has already featured in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and singer Aastha Gill, will purportedly be in the digital exclusive.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Ridhima Pandit</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Singer Aastha Gill participated in&nbsp;<em>Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.</em></p></div>

Harshad Chopda, famous for roles in Bepannah and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, is most likely to participate in the show.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Harshad Chopda&nbsp;</p></div>

As per reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Disha Vakani will be seen as a contestant this season as well.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actress Disha Vakani</p></div>

Sources suggest Anusha Dandekar as a probable contestant in the upcoming show too.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor, singer, and VJ Anusha Dandekar</p></div>

