Juhi, Kareena, Mohanlal, and Other Celebs Wish Aamir on Birthday
‘There will never be another like you’: Kareena shared Aamir’s look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in birthday post
On the occasion of Aamir Khan’s 56th birthday, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Mahesh Babu took to social media to wish the star.
Kareena Kapoor, Aamir’s co-star in the upcoming comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha shared Aamir’s look from the film with the caption, “ Happy birthday my Lal...There will never be another like you... Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film.”
Juhi Chawla said that she feels ‘fortunate to have worked with Aamir’, “100 trees for Aamir. Looking back, I feel so happy, fortunate & blessed to have worked with Aamir, we had so many fun moments so many.....did such wonderful work & made such memorable films together !! Happy Birthday Aamir.” Aamir and Juhi both marked their debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988.
Ajay Devgn also shared a picture of the duo on Instagram, “ Happy returns of the day dear @_aamirkhan. I have some fun memories of us from our Ishq shoot. Time hasn’t dulled those....Lots of love.”
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Aamir on her Instagram story wishing him a ‘wonderful one’. Alia Bhatt also put up a picture with boyfriend Ranbir Singh and Aamir on her story wishing the latter, “Happy Birthday @_aamirkhan. Wishing you a wonderful day.”
The wishes weren’t just limited to Bollywood celebrities. Drishyam 2 actor Mohanlal extended his wishes on Twitter, “Happy Birthday Dear @aamir_khan”. Telegu film star Mahesh Babu wished Aamir a ‘year of success’, “Happy birthday, @aamir_khan! Wishing you a great year of success and happiness.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.