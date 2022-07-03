Case Filed Against Kapil Sharma for Breach of Contract During 2015 Tour: Report
The case against Kapil Sharma has been filed by the company Sai USA Inc.
A case has reportedly been filed against comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, by the company Sai USA Inc, for breach of contract during his 2015 North America tour. The company has alleged that Sharma only performed five shows even though he was paid for six.
Amit Jaitly, a well-known promoter of shows in America, has claimed that Kapil Sharma was paid over a million dollars. He told ETimes, “He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.”
He claimed that the comedian had promised to make up for the loss but hasn’t done so.
Comedian Kapil Sharma is on his Canada-US tour and has performed at Vancouver and Toronto so far.
His co-stars from The Kapil Sharma Show, including Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur, and Krushna Abhishek have accompanied him on tour. He is scheduled to perform in New York later in July.
In the TKKS team’s Vancouver performance, the comedian paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The team’s official Instagram channel shared a video of Sharma singing Moose Wala’s track ‘Baapu’ with the caption, “Legends live Forever”.
The stage also had photos of singer KK, Deep Sidhu, and Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.