Case Against Farhan, Salman, Akshay For Revealing Rape Victim's Identity: Report
Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn have been accused of not being responsible citizens.
A case has been filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, requesting the arrest of 38 film celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood for allegedly revealing the victim's identity in the Hyderabad rape case, as per a report by ETimes. Two years back, a veterinary doctor was raped, killed and burnt on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Among the celebrities named are Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sirish and Charmme Kaur.
Lawyer Gaurav Gulati has reportedly filed the case in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi Police Station under IPC section 228 A and also has filed a petition in Tees Hazari Court, alleging that these celebrities were not being responsible citizens. The ETimes report also states that Gulati has accused the celebrities of revealing the name of the rape victim despite the law prohibiting the act. Gulati has reportedly sought the immediate arrest of the celebrities.
