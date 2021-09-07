Case Against Farhan, Salman, Akshay For Revealing Rape Victim's Identity: Report

A case has been filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, requesting the arrest of 38 film celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood for allegedly revealing the victim's identity in the Hyderabad rape case, as per a report by ETimes. Two years back, a veterinary doctor was raped, killed and burnt on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Among the celebrities named are Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sirish and Charmme Kaur.